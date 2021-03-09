KFDC to set up more ‘Matsya Darshinis’

Announcing the plans mooted for the fisheries sector, the Budget has said that Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC), Mangaluru, will establish fish sales units and Matsya Darshinis at a cost of ₹30 crore to encourage sale of fish and to create awareness on the diverse varieties of fish.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the KFDC will set up a modern processing and value addition centre to process the Pangasius Tilapia fish into fillets and frozen products, which has got a huge demand in the international market.

The project will cost ₹6 crore. He said ₹2 crore will be provided for the upgradation of 16 fish seedling production centres in the State.

‘Grama Bandha Sethuve’ scheme to construct footbridges will be implemented with an outlay of ₹100 crore in places without proper road connectivity in Malnad and coastal regions, the Chief Minister said. The Budget also mentioned arranging e-marketing facility for Udupi sarees among other similar products in the State.