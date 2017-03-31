KFDC sets up ‘Matsyalaya’ outlet in Hubballi

The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) has set up ‘Matsyalaya’ – an outlet for selling fish that doubles as an eatery – in Hubballi.

Rajendra Naik, chairman, KFDC, inaugurated the outlet on Thursday. Matsyalaya is the 18th such outlet of KFDC in Karnataka. “Here, people can buy fresh fish and seafood,” Mr. Naik said.

V.K. Shetty, Managing Director, KFDC, said that the corporation was planning to open another outlet shortly at Ballari that would be maintained by KFDC and fresh seafood would be made available from Karwar on a regular basis.

On an average, 20 species of fish and crab will be available at the outlet. Customers can also get the fish cleaned here.

Mr. Shetty said that unlike other poorly maintained fish markets, the outlets run by KFDC were well-maintained and fish were stored in hygienic conditions.

From seer fish (Anjula) that is in great demand to Pomfret, Mackerel, Needle Fish, Lady Fish, Tuna, Sea Bass, Silver Belly, Silver Fish, Sardine Fish and others, many varieties will be sold at the outlet.