KFD virus found in two samples in Hassan dist.

For the first time, the virus causing Kyasanur Forest Disease has been found in the tick pools collected in Hassan district. The samples collected at Chikkabasavanahalli in Hassan taluk and Basavanagudi near Devaladakere in Sakleshpur taluk were confirmed positive for the presence of the KFD virus.

K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer of Hassan, told The Hindu that following KFD cases reported in Shivamogga district, the Health department collected tick pools in the district and sent hem for laboratory tests. Among the 624 samples collected so far, two samples were confirmed positive.

“We have decided to collect a few more samples in these areas for further confirmation. We will soon take precautionary measures and launch programmes to spread awareness on the spread of the disease”, Mr. Sathish Kumar said.

Following the KFD reports in Shivamogga, the department collected samples from all villages close to forest areas. As many as 624 samples, one in each village, were collected and sent to tests at the Viral Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga. Rajesh Kulkarni, Entomologist with the Health Department, said among the samples sent so far around 400 had been examined through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method. “We got information orally from the laboratory on Wednesday that two samples were positive and got the instruction to start the surveillance in those two places”, he said.

This tick-borne viral infection spreads to mammals. Those who visit forest areas to collect firewood and graze cattle contract the disease through tick bites. So far there have been no reports of the death of monkeys due to the disease in the district. Chikkabasavanahalli in Hassan taluk is located close to Gendekatte Forest. The place is densely populated. Basavanagudi village in Sakleshpur is amidst forests of Western Ghats and only a few families are located around that place.

“We will soon start the surveillance work in both the areas. So far there are no reports of monkey deaths due to the disease. As per the guidelines we have to take up vaccination drive if tick pools were confirmed positive and monkey deaths were reported. We will write to the State government seeking vaccination”, said Mr. Kulkarni.