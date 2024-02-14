ADVERTISEMENT

KFD: Seven more cases reported on Wednesday

February 14, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Seven more people tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease in the State on Wednesday. With that, the total number of KFD cases reported since January 1 increased to 97. Of them, 32 are under treatment.

Among the seven fresh cases reported, four are from Chikkamagaluru, two in Shivamogga and one in Uttara Kannada district. So far, two people have died due to the disease this year, and 63 have been discharged. Of the 32 under treatment, 12 are from Shivamogga, four from Uttara Kannada, and 16 are from Chikkamagaluru district.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has instructed officers to treat all the KFD cases at hospitals. The department has appealed to people in the KFD affected areas to consult doctors if they develop symptoms of the disease, which include high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain.

