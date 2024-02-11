ADVERTISEMENT

KFD: Health minister Dinesh Gundurao appeals to people in affected areas to be cautious

February 11, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The minister has appealed to people to consult doctors if they develop symptoms of the infection.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao has appealed to the public in KFD-affected areas to be cautious and approach the nearest health centre for treatment soon after developing symptoms of the infection.

In a communiqué released by the Department of Information and Public Information on Sunday, the minister said there were chances of KFD spreading at a fast pace in the beginning and end of the rainy season. Those who develop symptoms of the disease should consult doctors without delay, he said.

Further, the minister said the officers had been instructed to provide treatment for KFD patients free of charge under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Those who tested positive for the disease would be treated in the hospital compulsorily, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh cases

Kyasanur Forest Disease, a viral infection, has been reported in parts of the Malnad region since 1956. It spreads through tick bites. The general symptoms of the disease are a high fever, redness of the eyes, a severe headache, and body pain.

So far, two people have died due to the disease in Karnataka since January 1, this year. As of Saturday, February 10, 21 people are under treatment. They include six fresh cases reported on Saturday. Of them, one was from Shivamogga and five from Chikkamagaluru district. Among the 21 patients, two are in intensive care units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US