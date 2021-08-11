Karnataka

KFCC demand for full occupancy in cinemas rejected

The State government on Wednesday rejected the Karnataka Film Chambers and Commerce’s (KFCC) demand to allow cinemas to operate at 100% capacity. A delegation of the KFCC called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged him to relax guidelines to allow cinemas to operate at full capacity across the State.

Sources said Mr. Bommai, however, rejected their demand and said their plea would be considered after some days after consultation with experts in the health sector.

Currently, citing COVID-19 cases, the government has permitted cinemas to run shows at 50% seating capacity in the State. On the demand to provide concessions in power tariff and other subsidies, Mr. Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, told the delegation to submit a memorandum and he would examine it.

Film producer Sa. Ra. Govindu, actor Anuradha (Tara), and other representatives held discussions with the Chief Minister.


