Key stakeholders undergo first responder training in Mysuru

Yi Mysuru, in partnership with EMRI GVK, successfully organised a comprehensive five-day certified training program on Emergency First Responder Training for its stakeholders. The training was led by Manohar P.L. and Anilkumara, both clinical educators from EMRI GHS, and was aimed at equipping participants with critical life-saving skills.

The training program commenced on Monday at MIT, targeting different groups including students, bus drivers, and non-teaching staff. Each day, two sessions were conducted each day by accommodating a diverse range of participants.

The training was organised for MIT students group and bus drivers and non-teaching staff; GSSS students; and employees of Bhorukha Fabcons. The training was conducted in two sessions for AT&S employees, MIT nursing students, employees of Excelsoft Technologies, and employees of JK Tyre and Industries.

The involvement of JK Tyre and Industries as the road safety partner further emphasised the importance of road safety and emergency preparedness, a press release said here.

Yi Mysuru said approximately 600 participants received the emergency first responder certification through the program. “The initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the community’s capability to respond to emergencies effectively. We are thrilled with the success of the training program and the overwhelming response from our participants. Empowering our community with these essential skills is crucial,” said Yi Mysuru.

Rahul SRS, Chapter Chair of YI Mysuru; Gagan Ranka, Chapter Co-Chair of YI Mysuru; Ankith Sonthalia, Immediate Past Chair and Mentor of the Road Safety Vertical, YI Mysuru; and Monish J.S., Chair of the Road Safety Vertical, YI Mysuru conducted the sessions.

Yi Mysuru remains committed to organising such impactful programs in the future, continuing to foster a safer and more prepared community, the release added.