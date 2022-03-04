Key Budget proposals for north Karnataka districts

Set of measures that can boost monument-centric tourism announced

The State Government on Friday announced a few schemes and projects for north Karnataka districts in the Budget proposals for 2022–23.

A set of measures that can boost monument-centric tourism has been announced. They include developing the Hampi–Badami- Vijayapura–Aihole–Pattadakal tourist circuit. There is, however, no budgetary allocation made for this. Steps to rejuvenate heritage forts in the cities of Bidar and Kalaburagi. Apart from this, the Statewide scheme of ‘Adopt a monument’ is expected to create some interest among heritage lovers in the region. The State will provide an incentive of ₹2,000 per month to 400 registered guides in tourist places. They will also be trained in communication skills.

District-specific schemes include setting up of Kidwai Regional Cancer Centre in Belagavi at ₹50 crore and a cluster to promote saris in Ilakal, Guledagudda, Molakalmur, and Shahapur in Belagavi to augment income, business, employment, and exports.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multistoried hostel complexes to house students of SC/ST, minorities, OBCs and others have been proposed in four revenue divisions, apart from Hubballi-Dharwad. Each of these five hostels will have a capacity of 1,000 students. Each unit will cost ₹250 crore.

An action plan to formulate drinking water projects for five districts of north Karnataka by utilising the Kali waters was announced. Details such as beneficiary districts or budgetary provision was not announced.

Construction of automatic driving testing tracks to be taken up in places such as Hosapete, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bhalki, Yadgiri, and Davangere at a total cost of ₹80 crore. Implementation of Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi new railway line would be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹927 crore.

Establishment of new agricultural colleges at Hagari in Ballari district and Athani in Belagavi district are among the proposals. A Global Emerging Technology Design Center under PPP model in Belagavi at a cost of ₹150 crore was also announced.