Kesare, Rayankere waste treatment plants to function from next year

Around 60-65 per cent of solid waste generated in Mysuru as of now goes untreated

The new solid waste treatment plants at Kesare and Rayankere in Mysuru are expected to ease the load on the existing plant at Sewage Farm and recycle surplus waste that was going untreated. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Aimed at strengthening the solid waste management practices and processing the entire waste generated daily in the city, the two new solid waste treatment plants at Kesare and Rayanakere will become functional next year and the work on another such plant at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram here is expected to start this year-end.

Mayor Shivakumar told The Hindu that the Kesare plant will start waste recycling (waste to compost) in January next year and the Rayankere plant in February next year. Once they become functional, the waste that was going to the landfill will get scientifically handled, ending dumping of surplus solid waste.

Both plants have been designed to process nearly 500 tonnes of waste. Mysuru generates around 500 tonnes of waste and about 150-200 tonnes was reprocessed into compost. The rest was landfilled. The plants will successfully address legacy waste, he claimed.

A sum of ₹56 crore was being spent on the three plants – Kesare, and Rayankere and third one at Sewage Farm. The project has been taken up jointly with funding from the State and Central governments and the MCC, he said.

The foul smell enveloping a large swathe of residential localities in the city — Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar and other nearby layouts — from untreated and decaying solid waste dumped at the Sewage Farm will soon be a thing of the past once the two plants were ready.

As of now, about 200 tonnes are converted into manure at the plant established on PPP model on the Sewage Farm premises. The remaining untreated waste is dumped on the farm premises and it eventually decays and emits an unbearable stench.

The promoters of the existing composting plant were giving to the MCC a royalty and a small portion of revenue on the compost produced from waste since the MCC’s idea is not to make money from waste but to effectively handle it. The MCC invested nothing on establishing the first plant.

Mr Shivakumar said the legacy waste at Vidyaranyapuram plant will be cleared, getting all necessary clearances from the government.

If everything goes as planned, the ongoing measures are expected to end the difficulties of the residents who had a tough time battling foul smell from the rotting waste.