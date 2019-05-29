Karnataka

KERC to announce power tariff revision today

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will announce revision in tariff of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. and five electricity supply companies (Escoms) on Thursday.

The tariff hike, according to sources, is likely to be in the range of 30 paise to 35 paise and effective from April 1. The tariff revision was put off owing to polls to the Lok Sabha and 61 urban local bodies.

The Escoms had submitted proposals to hike the tariff between ₹1 to ₹1.65 per unit. The companies had cited higher power purchase costs and uncertain demand as reasons for seeking tariff hike. KERC held nine public consultations across the State, before deciding on the tariff.

