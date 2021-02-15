KERC public hearing tomorrow

Mysuru

15 February 2021 23:33 IST

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will conduct a public hearing on the revised tariff petition of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation for the financial year 2021-22, on February 17, Wednesday. The hearing will be held at the Court Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city at 11 a.m.

Interested persons and stakeholders may attend the public hearing and submit their suggestions verbally or in writing to the KERC.

