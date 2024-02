February 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will hold a public hearing on power tariff revision application of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The public hearing will be held at HESCOM’s new auditorium at Navanagar in Hubballi, a press release from HESCOM said.

HESCOM has jurisdiction over the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

