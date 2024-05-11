KERC issues guidelines for upgradation of digital metres to smart metres with add-on modules  

Instead of purchasing new smart electricity metres, consumers across Karnataka will soon be able to upgrade their existing digital/static meters with suitable add-on modules and software.

In recently issued guidelines, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) directed power utilities to explore the implementation of such modules for metres. While saving money for the consumers, distribution companies can enable enhanced metering capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and be better compliant with standards by effectively implementing smart modules to existing meters, KERC officials said.

“Instead of installing smart metres, a box-like apparatus (smart module) can be installed to the existing electricity metres (which have been installed in the last 20 years). This will greatly benefit electricity supply companies (escoms),” P. Ravikumar, Chairman, KERC, told The Hindu.

The KERC has specified that the upgraded metres should comply with IS 16444 (the standard for smart metres as per Bureau of Indian Standards). This means that the smart modules should enable digital/static metres to communicate with systems, collect and transmit data remotely, and support advanced metering functionalities such as real-time monitoring and energy management.

Before integrating the smart modules, escoms are also directed to check various factors like the age, condition, and technological obsolescence of the existing metres to check if they have sufficient operational life to justify the investment that is made in integrating smart modules.

Further, considering the installation charges, maintenance expenses, and potential revenue gains from the upgraded metres, the power utilities should also have to check the economic feasibility of the integration, before installation. While being compatible with the existing infrastructure and other systems, the KERC has also said that the add-on modules should be universally compatible in the operational area.

To avoid data theft, the commission has also directed power utilities to have in place encryption protocols and other cyber security measures.

The public can submit comments/objections regarding these guidelines to the secretary of KERC on or before May 15.