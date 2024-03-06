KERC issues guidelines for installation of prepaid smart meters

March 06, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Wednesday notified the “Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Prepaid Smart Metering) Regulations, 2024” which will come into effect from April 1. This will enable consumers across Karnataka to install prepaid smart electricity meters.

The prepaid smart meters, which can be procured at the retail outlets of electricity supply companies (escom), will communicate all the metered data at least once a day to the escom. Once every quarter, an authorised representative of the escom will physically read the meter. The consumers can get all their energy consumption related data on a real-time basis through a website, mobile app, or any other digital mode.

“At the time of availing prepaid metering facility, the consumer shall pay minimum amount equivalent to the monthly fixed/demand charges plus energy charges as per consumers’ requirement at the prevailing tariff rates. The consumer may recharge the energy charges as and when required in multiples of ₹100, subject to a minimum amount equivalent to one week’s average consumption as recorded in the immediately preceding week or month. There shall be no maximum limit for recharge amount,” the notification said.

While the communication system will notify and alert the consumers when they exhaust 75% of energy charges amount in a billing month, in case of failure to recharge the meter account the balance runs out to zero, then the meter will be automatically disconnected and it will be deemed a temporary power disconnection. The power will return upon recharging the account after the adjustment of any negative balance.

Both new consumers and existing postpaid consumers can avail the prepaid smart meter facilities. Consumers who wish to know more about the process, can visit https://kerc.karnataka.gov.in

