Kerala MP Binoy Viswam detained in Mangaluru

Binoy Viswam, MP, being detained by the Mangaluru city police on Saturday.

Binoy Viswam, MP, being detained by the Mangaluru city police on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala, was detained by the city police on Saturday when he attempted to stage a protest in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The protest was staged when the city was under curfew after Thursday’s violence which claimed two lives. Mr. Viswam arrived by train and went to the headquarters of Mangaluru City Corporation at Lalbagh with six of his party associates from Karnataka. All of them were detained by the police around 11 a.m., while they were protesting by the Mahatma Gandhi bust in front of the corporation.

They also shouted the slogan “Yediyurappa, go back”. The Chief Minister had arrived in the city on Saturday to review the law and order situation. The CPI protesters held up placards with slogans such as “save democracy” and “save India” and the photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar on them.

Later in the day, the city police handed Mr. Viswam over to the Kerala police on the Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady.

