Coronavirus | Kerala, Karnataka add 63,273 cases

Bengaluru Urban area accounts for 20,733 cases; A.P. deaths spike; Telangana incidence over 8,000

For the fifth consecutive day, Kerala reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, 28,469 cases were added, which was another high. The test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 22.46%, and crossed 26% in Ernakulam.

The number of patients being treated in hospitals rose to 19,565, with 3,279 new admissions. In all, 4,50,993 persons were in home or institutional isolation.

Fatalities also rose with 30 new deaths. Thiruvananthapuram reported six deaths, Thrissur five, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha four each, Kottayam three, Kollam two, and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam one death each.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases at 4,468.

Karnataka saw a single day spike of 34,804 new cases, and 143 fatalities on Sunday, up from 29,438 cases on Saturday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 20,733 cases.

Of 2,62,162 active cases, 2,60,670 were stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, and 1,492 in ICUs. The TPR for the day stood at 19.70% per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.41 per cent. Among 143 deaths reported on Sunday, 77 were from Bengaluru Urban.

Andhra Pradesh reported 69 deaths, almost double the previous day’s toll of 37, and hit a new case high of 12,634 on Sunday.

The daily TPR was 20.09% as sampling increased to 62,885 in the past day.

Krishna district, with the highest death rate, reported 12 deaths in 24 hours while Nellore reported seven and East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari six each.

Telangana crossed 8,000 cases on a single day. On Saturday, 8,126 people were detected with coronavirus and 38 died, a media bulletin said. The highest of 1,259 cases were in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, followed by 676 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 591 in Rangareddy, and 497 in Nizamabad.

Tamil Nadu’s steady rise continued on Sunday, with the State reporting 15,659 cases. The TPR increased from 11.21% on Friday to 12.77% on Sunday. Chennai continued to report the highest number of cases — 4,206.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai bureaus and PTI)