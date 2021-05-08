Kerala-bound trains cancelled

Mangaluru

08 May 2021 02:18 IST

The Railways has cancelled services of several special trains till May-end. According to a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division the following trains are affected: 06628/627 Mangaluru Central - MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special; 06355/356 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Junction - Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Antyodaya Special; 06347/348 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Express Special; 06605 Mangaluru Central -Nagercoil – Mangaluru Central Ernad Daily Reserved Special, 01223/224 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ernakulam Junction - Lokamanya Tilak Terminus Bi-Weekly Duronto Special (on Tuesdays and Saturdays till June 30).

