Kerala entrepreneur to invest ₹1,200 crore in 500-bed hospital in Bengaluru

January 30, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kerala-based Ambica Constructions and Contractors will invest ₹1,200 crore to set up a 500-bed carbon-neutral super speciality hospital and stem cell research centre on a five-acre land parcel, owned by Campus Crusade, near Lingarajapuram in Bengaluru.

Praveesh Kuzhipilly, founder & CEO of Ambica Constructions and Contractors and also the founding president of Ambica Medical Foundation and Research Centre, told The Hindu that the carbon-neutral hospital will be the first such facility in India, and would be ready for operation in 4 years.

“For the land, we have entered into a joint development agreement with Campus Crusade. For operating the hospital, we have roped in Lifeline Hospitals, which is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Our hospital will be not for profit and will focus on organ health as a large number of people die in India due to organ failure,” said Mr. Kuzhipilly.

Another 48 acres of land has been acquired at Kumbalgod, on the outskirts of south Bengaluru, to expand the project at a later stage.

“Our mission is to set up a world-class facility for comprehensive care that would ease access to healthcare for everyone in a growing city like Bengaluru,” said Dr. J.S. Rajkumar, Chief Surgeon and MD, Lifeline Hospitals.