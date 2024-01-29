Keragodu PDO suspended 

January 29, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Keragodu Gram Panchayat in Mandya, Jeevan B.M., was on Monday suspended from duty pending departmental inquiry.

The order dated January 29, 2024, issued by the Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, cites alleged negligence by the PDO in according permission to Sri Gowri Shankar Seva Trust for erecting a flagpost on government land in violation of rules.

As per the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993 Rule 210 and relevant Government Order dated November 23, 2022, the immovable property of the gram panchayat cannot be given on lease, sold, or transferred by the GP without permission from the government, zilla panchayat, and taluk panchayat.

