Keragodu flag row: No support to bandh calls in Mandya from traders and auto drivers

February 03, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Traders and auto drivers in Mandya have decided against extending any support to the calls for bandh by Samana Manaskara Vedike and BJP on February 7 and 9 respectively.

While the BJP along with JD(S) has called for a Mandya bundh on February 9 in protest against the lowering of the saffron flag from a 108 feet tall flagpole in Keragodu village, the Samana Manaskara Vedike, a forum of progressive organizations, has given a call to the people of Mandya to observe a bundh on February 7 to protect peace and harmony.

But, president of Mandya District Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MDCCI) K. Prabhakar, and leader of Auto Drivers’ Union of Mandya Krishna have both made it clear that their organizations will not be supporting any bundh in Mandya either on February 7 or 9.

Mr. Prabhakar said the Chamber of Commerce and Industries has not extended any support to bandhs in the past except for issues affecting the farmers. “We do not extend support to political issues. We are traders and we want all parties. So, we have remained neutral,” he said adding that the Mandya District Chamber of Commerce and Industries will maintain its neutrality in the face of bundhs called by both Samana Manaskara Vedike and BJP.

“We will remain neutral,” he said. Though business is expected to be continued as usual, it is also upto individual traders to take whatever decision they wish, he added.

Similarly, Mandya Auto Drivers Union President Krishna said the auto drivers will not extend any support to politically motivated bandh calls.

The auto drivers’ support is only for the benefit of general public and farmers within the Constitutional framework. “We will not support any politically inspired bundh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mandya district unit began a campaign to distribute saffron flags to residents of Keragodu village.

