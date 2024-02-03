GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keragodu flag row: No support to bandh calls in Mandya from traders and auto drivers

February 03, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Traders and auto drivers in Mandya have decided against extending any support to the calls for bandh by Samana Manaskara Vedike and BJP on February 7 and 9 respectively.

While the BJP along with JD(S) has called for a Mandya bundh on February 9 in protest against the lowering of the saffron flag from a 108 feet tall flagpole in Keragodu village, the Samana Manaskara Vedike, a forum of progressive organizations, has given a call to the people of Mandya to observe a bundh on February 7 to protect peace and harmony.

But, president of Mandya District Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MDCCI) K. Prabhakar, and leader of Auto Drivers’ Union of Mandya Krishna have both made it clear that their organizations will not be supporting any bundh in Mandya either on February 7 or 9.

Mr. Prabhakar said the Chamber of Commerce and Industries has not extended any support to bandhs in the past except for issues affecting the farmers. “We do not extend support to political issues. We are traders and we want all parties. So, we have remained neutral,” he said adding that the Mandya District Chamber of Commerce and Industries will maintain its neutrality in the face of bundhs called by both Samana Manaskara Vedike and BJP.

“We will remain neutral,” he said. Though business is expected to be continued as usual, it is also upto individual traders to take whatever decision they wish, he added.

Similarly, Mandya Auto Drivers Union President Krishna said the auto drivers will not extend any support to politically motivated bandh calls.

The auto drivers’ support is only for the benefit of general public and farmers within the Constitutional framework. “We will not support any politically inspired bundh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mandya district unit began a campaign to distribute saffron flags to residents of Keragodu village.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.