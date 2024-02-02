Keragodu flag row: Mandya district administration’s caution against spreading disharmony through social media posts

February 02, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mandya district administration has issued a warning against the spread of disharmony through social media posts on the flag row in Keragodu village.

Pointing out that the recent flag row in Keragodu was a sensitive issue, the district administration said a close vigil has been mounted on various social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube among others for posts that would disturb peace and harmony in the society.

The press release signed by Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara and Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish said cases will be booked and action as per law will be taken against persons who post photographs, videos, inflammatory statements and provocative speeches on the social media and those who encourage the same.

It may be mentioned here that the lowering of a saffron flag from the 108 feet tall flagpole in Keragodu village in Mandya and its replacement with the national tricolour had sparked a protest following which the BJP and JD (S) staged a protest over the issue.