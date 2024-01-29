ADVERTISEMENT

Keragodu flag row | BJP leaders take out padayatra to Mandya

January 29, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - KERAGODU (MANDYA)

BJP leaders C.T. Ravi, Preetham Gowda, K.C. Narayanagowda participated in the padayatra along with activists from various pro-Hindu outfits sporting saffron flags.

Laiqh A Khan
Laiqh A. Khan

BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and Preetham Gowda participate in the padayatra, alongside members from various other pro-Hindu outfits, from Keragodu to Mandya on January 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A day after a saffron-coloured flag flying from atop a 108-feet-high flagpost at a government ground in Keragodu in Mandya district was replaced with the national flag, BJP workers and leaders took out a padayatra from the village to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district.

BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and Preetham Gowda besides former Minister K.C. Narayanagowda participated in the padayatra from Keragodu to Mandya comprising activists from various pro-Hindu outfits sporting saffron flags. Interestingly, former Minister Janardhan Reddy, too, made a brief appearance at Keragodu, located about 12 km from Mandya.

Members of various pro-Hindu outfits participate in a padyatra on January 29, 2024, a day after a saffron-coloured flag from atop a 108-feet-high flagpost at a government ground in Keragodu in Mandya district was replaced with the tricolour. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ALSO READ
Karnataka | Ruling and Opposition parties spar over removal of saffron flag

The BJP activists from surrounding regions, who had turned up for the padayatra, said JD(S) leaders and workers were also extending their support to the agitation.

Slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” slogans rent the air as the activists marched through the road enroute to Mandya. The organisers distributed buttermilk to the participants.

Security tightened

Barricades erected around the flag post at Keragodu in Mandya district on January 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Meanwhile, security remained tight in Keragodu village with deployment of 11 battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) in addition to the local police.

A police erected a circle of barricades around the flagpost, while shops around the area remained closed on Monday, January 29, morning when the padayatra began.

It may be mentioned here that the authorities decided to replace the saffron-coloured flag — bearing the image of Lord Hanuman — from the flagpost as rules do not permit hoisting of any flag other than the national flag on government property premises.

Shops around the Keragodu area remained closed on the morning of January 29, 2024, when the padayatra by BJP leaders began. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

