Kenyan athlete wins half marathon in Khanapur

Over 800 people participated in the Khanapur half marathon in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Susan Chebet from Kenya emerged as the winner among women. An athlete and keen marathoner, she has been visiting towns and cities in India that organise marathons and half marathons around the year.

Sai Kiran Sahu from Odisha was declared the winner among men.

“This was the first time this route was chosen for the marathon. It is scenic as it passes along the jungles of Khanapur and Belagavi,’’ said Jagadish Shinde, race director. He said that most of the participants completed the 21-km race. Others ran the 10-km race, he said.

BJP leader and title sponsor A. Dilipkumar flagged off the race. Lions Club of Khanapur, Anvika Traders, Renuka Medicals, Raj Honda and JRV MRF Tyres were the other sponsors.

After retirement from the Indian Air Force, Mr. Shinde runs the Elite Running Academy, dedicated to training marathon runners in Khanapur. He is a winner of the IAF Marathon and Vadodara International Marathon.

Chairman of the organising committee Arun Hosmani and members of the committee Guruprasad Desai and Suraj Birase were present.