Kendriya Vidyalaya Hubballi achieves 100% pass percentage

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 in Rajnagar in Hubballi has achieved 100% result in Class 12 examination conducted by the CBSE in Science and Commerce streams.

A total of 38 students appeared in the Science stream and 16 students appeared in the Commerce stream. Naveen T.S. has topped the school with 480 out of 500 marks (96%), Shreya Tiwary with 442 out of 500 marks (88.4%), Anusha Appannavar with 439 out of 500 marks (87.8%), Bhoomi M. Asangi with 434 out of 500 marks (86.8%) and Ketaki Desai with 427 out of 500 marks (85.4%).

Sanchi Deshpande has topped in the Commerce stream with 481 marks out of 500 (96.2%), Saloni Sinha with 465 out of 500 marks (93%), Veeraganti Manichandan with 424 out of 500 marks (84.8%), C. Sneha with 417 out of 500 marks (83.5%) and Megha Kumbar with 400 out of 500 marks (80%).

The school has also achieved 100% result in Class 10 CBSE exam for the academic year 2023-202. A total of 146 students appeared for the exam. Shashank Puttappanavar (95.8%), K. Prajwal (95.2%), and Akshita Goel (95%) have emerged as toppers for the school.

