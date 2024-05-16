ADVERTISEMENT

Kendriya Vidyalaya Hubballi achieves 100% pass percentage

Published - May 16, 2024 03:42 pm IST - Belagavi

A total of 38 students appeared in the Science stream and 16 students appeared in the Commerce stream in Class 12 exams, and 146 students gave the Class 10 exams.

The Hindu Bureau

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 in Rajnagar in Hubballi has achieved 100% result in Class 12 examination conducted by the CBSE in Science and Commerce streams.

A total of 38 students appeared in the Science stream and 16 students appeared in the Commerce stream. Naveen T.S. has topped the school with 480 out of 500 marks (96%), Shreya Tiwary with 442 out of 500 marks (88.4%), Anusha Appannavar with 439 out of 500 marks (87.8%), Bhoomi M. Asangi with 434 out of 500 marks (86.8%) and Ketaki Desai with 427 out of 500 marks (85.4%).

Sanchi Deshpande has topped in the Commerce stream with 481 marks out of 500 (96.2%), Saloni Sinha with 465 out of 500 marks (93%), Veeraganti Manichandan with 424 out of 500 marks (84.8%), C. Sneha with 417 out of 500 marks (83.5%) and Megha Kumbar with 400 out of 500 marks (80%).

The school has also achieved 100% result in Class 10 CBSE exam for the academic year 2023-202. A total of 146 students appeared for the exam. Shashank Puttappanavar (95.8%), K. Prajwal (95.2%), and Akshita Goel (95%) have emerged as toppers for the school.

