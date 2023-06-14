Kendriya Vidyalaya hosts workshop on NEP for teachers

June 14, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, in the Military Camp area in Belagavi, hosted a one-day workshop on the new National Education Policy (NEP) for teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools.

The theme of the workshop was, Ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning.

Bharati Dasog, lecturer in the District Institute of Education and Training, and Deputy Director, Mid-day meals, spoke on the various aspects of NEP and literacy, with reference to Kannada language.

She also interacted with all the teachers regarding implementation of NEP in schools, latest by 2027.

S.S. Raja, principal, welcomed the gathering and spoke about the importance of G20 workshop.

He also spoke about the history, aims, objectives and important functions of G20 group in the present scenario by giving a lot of examples.

Deepali Ingle, principal, KLE International School, spoke on experience, language, pictures, symbols and resources such as NROER, E-PAATSHALA, E-BOOK, DIKSHA app and others to implement the policy.

E. Shashi, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya 3 at Macche, spoke about the importance of language and skills in NEP 2020.

Vinayak Kattimani, principal Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, AFS Sambra, spoke on foundational literacy and numeracy in respect of slow learners as well as special needy children.

Mubashir Angolkar, professor and HoD of public health, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, spoke about the importance of health education in NEP 2020. She compared the scope and extent of health education in school education now and in the coming years.

Hemlata N. gave a demo lesson on the use of ICT (information and communication technology) in mathematics in primary classes.

Geetha Matapathi, head mistress, Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, Belagavi, spoke on the different activities conducted in her school to show how NEP and foundational literacy and numeracy are being implemented.

Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 is the nodal centre for such schools. Over 50 teachers attended the workshop.

