Kendra Sahitya Akademi president’s wife passes away

A file photo of Chandrashekar Kambar with his wife Satyabhama. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

belagavi

18 January 2022 13:02 IST

Satyabhama Kambar died of a heart ailment in Bengaluru

Satyabhama Kambar, wife of Kendra Sahitya Akademi president and Jnanpith award winning Kannada writer Chandrashekar Kambar, died in Bengaluru on January 18.

The 77-year-old homemaker had been suffering from a heart ailment for some time. She was admitted to a hospital on January 3.

Advertising

Advertising

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences for Dr. Kambar’s loss.