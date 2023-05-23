HamberMenu
Kenbridge School students excel in national-level quiz

May 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two students from Kenbridge School in Kalaburagi have brought laurels to the institute and the district by excelling in the first-ever national-level Incredible Premier League School Quiz Competition.

Sharanchandra Bagoor and Veeresh Raiwade won the contest by scoring 230 points in the quiz organised by Star Sports in Mumbai on Saturday last.

Nearly two lakh students from more than 10,000 schools across the country participated in the event.

After they qualified in the south zone, the two students were selected for the national level quiz.

