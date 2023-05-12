ADVERTISEMENT

KenBridge School students excel in CBSE 10th exam

May 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The students of Class 10th from KenBridge School in Kalaburagi, have performed well in the All India Secondary School Education 2023 (CBSE-Class X) Board exam.

Veer Mathapati topped the school with 96.4 percent, followed by Divisha N Tapadiya with 95.2 percent and Shradha S Pavale with 95 percent.

As many as 143 students appeared for the examination, of which 89 of them scored distinction and 16 students scored above 90 percent. The school achieved 100 percent results.

