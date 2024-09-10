GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kempegowda study and extension centre inaugurated

Updated - September 10, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Study and Extension Centre established by the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

The KSOU authorities said the objective of the study centre was to promote research on the rule and contribution of Kempe Gowda, founder of modern Bengaluru city, to society, economy, city building and ecology.

It said Kempe Gowda’s rule is considered as immensely significant in view of his benevolent administration and memorable contributions to society, environment and city building.

City and lakes built by him still tell the tales of rich tapestry of ecological conservation and sustainable development considered as relevant in contemporary times, according to KSOU which said that the study centre will facilitate studies to throw more light on the contribution of Kempe Gowda in various spheres.

The study centre was inaugurated by Nirmalanandanath Swami of Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt. Sharanappa V. Halase, Vice-Chancellor, KSOU, and others were present.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:47 pm IST

