June 26, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

International golfer Aditi Ashok and Chief Executive Officer of retail brokerage firm Zerodha Nitin Kamat have been selected for the Kempegowda international awards, announced on the eve of the 514th Jayanthi of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, the architect of Bengaluru. Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has been selected as the recipient of the award in the institution category. The awards were announced on Monday by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

