Kempe Gowda’s contribution remembered in Dharwad

June 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLII:

The vision of ‘Naadaprabhu’ Kempe Gowda, who built Bengaluru city and contributed a great deal to the development of Karnataka, would be a model to those who run the government, Labour Minister and district-in-charge Santosh Lad said.

Inaugurating the Kempe Gowda birth anniversary programme in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Lad said that apart from building a model city, Kempe Gowda had chalked out plans for development of infrastructure. “Kempe Gowda fought against the caste system and took special interest in building schools, colleges, laying roads and building tanks and markets. And that’s why his rule was considered a golden era,” he said.

Kempe Gowda drew inspiration from the Vijayanagar empire of Sri Krishna Devaraya and after visiting Hampi several times, he chalked out the plan for building Bengaluru city, he said.

Prof. F.B. Soratur delivered a talk on life and contribution of Kempe Gowda. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri, ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K. and others were present.