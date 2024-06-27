Kempe Gowda was secular leader who worked for welfare of all communities: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday described Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda as a “secular leader” who never indulged in casteism and strived for the welfare of people of all communities and religions.

Participating at the 515th birth anniversary of Kempe Gowda organised here by Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, BBMP and Kannada and Culture Department, the Chief Minister asked people not to confine Kempe Gowda to any particular community. “People of all communities and religions should remember and respect Kempe Gowda. It is our duty to do so as Bengaluru has grown into an international city because of his visionary leadership,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said history clearly showed Kempe Gowda’s initiatives and foresight that focused on infusing economic and sociological strength to all communities.

Builder of tanks

“As Bengaluru did not have any major water resource, he built hundreds of tanks to take care of drinking water requirement. If we have any tanks in Bengaluru today, it is because of such a visionary. He built various markets several centuries ago to provide economic strength to Bengaluru,” he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar too appealed to people to desist from confining Kempe Gowda to the Vokkaliga community. He pointed out that spiritual leaders from all religions had been invited to Kempe Gowda jayanti.

Saying that the model code of conduct that was in force till recently due to the Lok Sabha polls had come in the way of preparations for this year’s Kempe Gowda jayanti, he said the government would provide new dimension to the jayanti from next year.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister had sanctioned five acres of land in Summanahalli of Bengaluru for a new building for the Authority, he said it would be completed within a year.

He also pointed out that Food Minister K. H. Muniyappa had got 10 acres of land sanctioned in Avathi of Bengaluru Rural District through the chief minister to build a memorial for Kempe Gowda.

Adichunchanagiri Pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Spatikapuri Mahasamsthana Pontiff Nanjavadhuta Swamiji, Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Chandrashekhara swami, Ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi, K. H. Muniyappa and Krishna Byre Gowda, several legislators were present on the occasion.

