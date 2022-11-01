Kempe Gowda theme park: Soil collected from Talakad

ADVERTISEMENT

The soil to be used as a symbolic gesture of unity for developing a theme park that will house the 108-ft. bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport (BIA) was collected on Tuesday from the burial site of SriPurusha, a renowned king of the Ganga dynasty, at Mudukuthore near Talakad in the midst of a large gathering of people.

Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narayan said Bengaluru built by Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda has developed into one of the top global cities. In recognition of this visionary work, the State government took the decision of installing the statue.

He said the burial site of SriPurusha would be developed comprehensively by the government. He also made an appeal to the people to attend the unveiling ceremony of the statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

Mr. Pratap Simha said the Kempe Gowda statue project has become a reality due to the efforts of Mr. Narayan and former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, who extended all necessary support for the project.