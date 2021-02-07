Kempe Gowda statue work inspected

Bengaluru

07 February 2021 02:13 IST

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt on Saturday visited the worksite in Noida near New Delhi to review the progress of the preparatory work related to the erection of 108-ft statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda at Bengaluru international airport.

Dr. Narayan and the seer visited the studio of sculptor Ram Sutar in Noida and reviewed the work on the statue being installed at an estimated cost of ₹65 crore. “The statue will be installed next year” he said.

The seer said earlier the plan was to mount the statue at the designated place in June 2021. But owing to COVID-19 the work was delayed and it may take eight or nine months for the statue work to be completed. A heritage park has also been planned at the site.

Advertising

Advertising

The foundation stone for the statue erection and heritage park was laid on June 27, 2020. A total of 23 acres has been set aside for the purpose.