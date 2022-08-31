Kempe Gowda statue: Govt. to launch campaign to collect mud

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the unveiling ceremony of 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda on the Bengaluru International Airport premises, the State government has decided to launch a 45-day campaign involving the public.

During the campaign, which would be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 1, mud will be collected from lakes, ponds, kalyanis, rivers, pushkarinis, and streams in all the villages of the State. The mud will also be collected from the houses of achievers in various fields across the State too. This would be used in developing the theme park that houses the statue. An action plan detailing the campaign is expected to be announced by the government on Thursday.

The Kempegowda Development Authority has named the theme of this campaign as ‘Nada kattona Banni’.

ADVERTISEMENT

A vehicle mounted with mega LED screen will be dedicated for each district. This will air the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Bommai, besides prominent seers apart from screening a documentary on Kempe Gowda, according to Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also vice-president of the Authority.

As per the government’s estimates, the mud collection which will be undertaken in all the districts is going to be a Guinness record. Government plans to invite Mr. Modi either in November or December to unveil the statue, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said.

‘Statue of prosperity’

The State government is thinking of naming the 108-feet bronze statue of Kempe Gowda that would be unveiled on the Bengaluru International Airport premises as “Statue of Prosperity”.

Mr. Narayan said, “Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda is an iconic personality and stands as a symbol of progress and prosperity.”