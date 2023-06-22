Kempe Gowda Jayanti to be organised in all taluks

June 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed authorities to observe Kempe Gowda Jayanti in all taluks.

Mr. Shivakumar, who chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda on Thursday, said the a State-level programme would be held on the occasion in Hassan.

It may be noted that Kempe Gowda Jayanti is being observed on June 27 as a mark of respect to the founder of the Bengaluru city.

The Deputy Chief Minister particularly asked the BBMP to observe Jayanti in all the Assembly constituencies of the city from June 28 to July 5, depending upon the availability of local legislators.

He also asked them to announce awards in the name of Kempe Gowda to 198 eminent personalities at the rate of one from each ward. The awards should be presented at a programme being organised by the BBMP to mark the Jayanti, he said.