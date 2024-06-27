GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kempe Gowda Jayanti in Mysuru

Published - June 27, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A colourful procession was taken out through the main thoroughfares of Mysuru on Thursday to mark Kempe Gowda Jayanti.

Organised by Vokkaligara Sangha and other organisations, the procession featured a decorated chariot carrying a statue of Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru, accompanied by folk and cultural troupes, besides decorated bullock carts.

The procession began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of Mysuru palace after Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt’s Mysuru Shakha Sri Someshwaranatha Swami offered puja and floral tributes to Kempe Gowda.

A host of dignitaries including former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, MLC K. Vivekananda, MLA Harish Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh B., were present on the occasion.

The procession passed through Chamaraja Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road before proceeding on Vinoba Road and reaching Kalamandira.

