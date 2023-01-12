Kempe Gowda, Basaveshwara statues to come up in front of Vidhana Soudha

January 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Thursday said foundation stones would be laid on Friday for installing statues of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda and 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat, in Bengaluru.

Mr. Ashok told reporters here that the statues of Kempe Gowda and Basaveshwara would be installed between the statues of the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

A sum of ₹8 crore had been released for the installation of the statues.

