HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kempe Gowda, Basaveshwara statues to come up in front of Vidhana Soudha

January 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Thursday said foundation stones would be laid on Friday for installing statues of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda and 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat, in Bengaluru.

Mr. Ashok told reporters here that the statues of Kempe Gowda and Basaveshwara would be installed between the statues of the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

A sum of ₹8 crore had been released for the installation of the statues.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.