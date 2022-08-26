Kempanna’s allegation a Congress-sponsored campaign: B.C. Patil

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 26, 2022 19:43 IST

Terming Karnataka Contractors’ Association president Kempanna’s allegation against BJP leaders as Congress-sponsored campaign, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Friday said that it seemed Mr. Kempanna had lost his mind.

Speaking to presspersons before laying foundation stone for the cold storage unit at Agriculture Training Centre here on Friday, Mr. Patil accused Mr. Kempanna of making baseless allegations against BJP leaders after meeting Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Patil alleged that Congress was using Mr. Kempanna for its political gain, and termed the contractors association’s allegation as a Congress-sponsored campaign against the government.

Mr. Kempanna should furnish the details and evidence, instead of making baseless allegations. He should clarify whether Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were also a part of the 40% commission. A defamation case would be filed against Mr. Kempanna by the BJP legislators, he said.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Siddaramaiah for allegedly using contractor association to tarnish the government’s image, the Minister said that the people had rejected Congress in 2018 and trounced Mr. Siddaramaiah in his home turf. A large section of people including labourers, farmers had been benefited with the schemes launched by the BJP government and people of the State had decided to bring back the BJP to power in Assembly elections, he stressed.

