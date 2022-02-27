Keladi to be developed

February 27, 2022 22:04 IST

The Government has decided to develop historical Keladi and surrounding areas, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday and added that it had also been decided to celebrate the coronation day of Keladi Rani Chennamma in a big way from next year. “Chennamma was a brave woman and Karnataka could achieve a bright future by identifying such brave women,” Chief Minister said here after paying floral tribute to Chennamma as part of the 350th anniversary of her coronation. Chennamma had a progressive mind, the Chief Minister said and added that she played a big role in integrating Karnataka’s culture, language, lifestyle, economic, and social and spiritual dynamism. “Like Kittrur Chennamma, the valour of Keladi Chennamma too is exciting. Our children need to be taught about her in their textbooks,” he added. Referring to Tungabhadra arati plan drawn up by Panchamasali Sri Vachanananda Jagadguru on the lines of the Ganga arati, Mr. Bommai said that following the initiative, the Government was receiving requests from people on the banks of all the rivers to have a similar programme.