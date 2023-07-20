UAHS announces honorary doctorate to former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa

July 20, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences has announced an honorary doctorate to former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

On July 20, Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha told mediapersons said that the university will present the honorary doctorate to Mr. Yediyurappa during the convocation in the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on July 21.

“Mr Yediyurappa set a model by presenting a separate budget for agriculture. Considering his contribution to the field of agriculture, he has been chosen for the honour,” the V-C said.

