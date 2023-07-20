ADVERTISEMENT

UAHS announces honorary doctorate to former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa

July 20, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha announced that the university will present the honorary doctorate to Mr. Yediyurappa during the convocation in the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on July 21

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa has been chosen for the honour in recognition of his contribution to agriculture, which includes presenting a separate budget for agriculture. | Photo Credit: File photo

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences has announced an honorary doctorate to former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

On July 20, Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha told mediapersons said that the university will present the honorary doctorate to Mr. Yediyurappa during the convocation in the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on July 21.

“Mr Yediyurappa set a model by presenting a separate budget for agriculture. Considering his contribution to the field of agriculture, he has been chosen for the honour,” the V-C said.

A file photo of a tree being translocated in the campus of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

