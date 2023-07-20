HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UAHS announces honorary doctorate to former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa

Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha announced that the university will present the honorary doctorate to Mr. Yediyurappa during the convocation in the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on July 21

July 20, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa has been chosen for the honour in recognition of his contribution to agriculture, which includes presenting a separate budget for agriculture.

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa has been chosen for the honour in recognition of his contribution to agriculture, which includes presenting a separate budget for agriculture. | Photo Credit: File photo

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences has announced an honorary doctorate to former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

On July 20, Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha told mediapersons said that the university will present the honorary doctorate to Mr. Yediyurappa during the convocation in the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on July 21.

“Mr Yediyurappa set a model by presenting a separate budget for agriculture. Considering his contribution to the field of agriculture, he has been chosen for the honour,” the V-C said.

A file photo of a tree being translocated in the campus of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

A file photo of a tree being translocated in the campus of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / agriculture / university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.