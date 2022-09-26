Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences marks 10th Foundation Day

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 26, 2022 21:15 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has expressed confidence that the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences will become one of the premier institutes in agricultural sciences if the faculty and students work towards it.

Mr. Raghavendra spoke at the university campus at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on Monday on the occasion of the university’s 10th Foundation Day. The agricultural institutes had a greater role to play in improving the agriculture sector. There could be no growth without advances in the field. The research scholars and staff should make use of the infrastructure facilities available to help the farming community and thereby contribute towards nation building, he said.

The university has facilities to accommodate 1,000 students. The locals contributed to the university by giving away 700 acres of land. The campus would be getting a hostel, an education block, and research centres among other structures. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had been extending support to develop the campus, he said.

Vice Chancellor R.C. Jagadish, Anandapura Murugha Mutt seer Mallikarjun Swamy and senior professors of the university were present.

