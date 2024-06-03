Keladi dynasty expert Gunda Jois passes away in Karnataka

Gunda Jois, a scholar in the history of the Keladi dynasty, passed away at his son’s residence at Alalekoppa in Sagar, Shivamogga district of Karnataka, on June 2 evening. He was 94. He is survived by his son and two daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was known for his research on the rule of the Keladi dynasty (1499 to 1763) and for collecting historical manuscripts related to the dynasty. His monumental work resulted in people calling him ‘Keladi’ Gunda Jois.

Jois set up a museum at Keladi in 1960. His collection has helped many students take up research on the dynasty. Kuvempu University took over the museum in 2005. Many manuscripts, sculptures, paintings, historical documents, and artefacts are on display at the museum.

Considering his contributions to the field of history, Gunda Jois has been honoured with many awards, including Rajyotsava award by the government of Karnataka and an honorary doctorate. He has published many books based on his research.

The final rites will be held at Sagar on June 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.