Kejriwal to visit State on Feb. 26 for volunteers’ meet

February 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Aam Aadmi Party, Mysuru district unit, organised a public meeting on Sunday at T. Narsipur to oversee the party’s poll preparedness and also to welcome two ticket aspirants from T. Narsipur and Nanjangud constituencies respectively - Karate Siddaraju of T. Narasipur and Dr Hanumaiah of Nanjangud – into the party fold.

The ticket aspirants joined the party with their supporters at the meeting.

Prior to this meeting, the AAP leaders addressed press persons in Mysuru.

AAP president Prithvi Reddy, who spoke to reporters, maintained that the people of Karnataka have a good choice this time in AAP.

He cautioned them against the traditional parties – Congress, Janata Dal-Secular and BJP - and accused them of not fulfilling the promises they made to the people while in power and are now going around “repeating the AAP promises”.

He claimed that the AAP government has fulfilled its promises to the people of Delhi and Punjab. “We don’t give you a promise, we will give you a written guarantee,” he said.

“Though other parties are parroting our ideas they are not ready to implement the same in the States where they are in power. This shows their intentions. Why should you vote for such parties when the original is available to you as a choice for realising the people’s aspirations,” he asked.

Veteran actor and AAP leader ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, who was present, alleged that the current and previous governments have betrayed the people of Karnataka.He also explained how the AAP government is responding to people’s aspirations in Delhi and Punjab.

Replying to queries, the leaders confirmed that Delhi Chief Minisgter Arvind Kejriwal is visiting the State on February 26 to attend the Davanagere volunteers’ meet.

Party working president B.T. Naganna, vice-president Chennappa Gowda, district president L. Rangaiah, State secretary & legal cell member Nanjappa Kale Gowda, district secretaries L. Prashant and G. Shivakumar were present.