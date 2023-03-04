ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal draws contrast between two raids

March 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the arrest of his former Cabinet colleague Manish Sisodia even when nothing was found during a raid on him, while drawing a contrast with the Lokayukta raid in Karnataka during which about ₹8 crore in cash was recovered from the house of a BJP legislator’s son.

Mr. Kejriwal questioned Mr. Modi on his silence over the 40% commission allegation by the Karnataka contractors’ association. “Along with them, the private schools’ association wrote to the Prime Minister on them being harassed by the BJP government in Karnataka. Even 30% commission was demanded to release funds allocated to religious mutts. But there is no response from the Prime Minister. Instead, he sends Mr. Sisodia to jail even when nothing was found during the raid,” he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent public speech in Karnataka, in which he vowed to eradicate corruption if BJP comes to power, Mr. Kejriwal said that perhaps Mr. Shah had forgotten that it was his party that was in power in the State.

