Keith Lennor is winner of TCS TechBytes regional round

Mangaluru

20 March 2021 01:10 IST

Keith Lennor, a student of A.J. Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mangaluru, has won the Mangaluru regional finals of the 12th edition of TCS TechBytes quiz competition.

Harsha C.S. from Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, Puttur, was the runner-up.

TCS gave winner gift vouchers worth ₹12,000 to the winner and ₹10,000 to the runner-up.

The winner will go on to represent Mangaluru at the State finals to be held on March 26.

Over 400 students underwent a preliminary online written test, from which the top six teams qualified for an interactive animation-based quiz. It had five segments – Byte Abundance, Tech Vision, Byte Clouds, Connected Ecosystem and Tech Agile – and prompted students to think laterally, said Sunil Deshpande, head, Bengaluru Delivery Centre, TCS, and K.N. Balasubramanya, chairman, BITES, in a release.