Keeping a tradition alive

October 06, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - MYSURU

Suma Krishna, a home-maker in Mysuru, excitedly awaits Dasara every year. An avid doll collector, she has been practicing the tradition of displaying dolls for the last three-and-a-half decades. She inherited the rich tradition from her mother.

Ms. Suma celebrates Bombe Habba with a new theme every year and invites relatives and friends to experience the tradition. She learnt the art of doll arrangement from her mother and grandmother, who too were devoted doll enthusiasts.

Initiated in childhood

“It was my grandmother who kindled my interest in dolls. She used to tell stories about dolls and tell us to continue the tradition. I also learned sewing clothes for dolls at a young age. After I got married, I continued the tradition. Despite the large collection (could be more than 10,000 dolls), I add new dolls to my collection every year. Sometimes, I add 100-plus new dolls or even more. Every year, the theme will be new,” explains Ms. Suma, a resident of Kuvempunagar near Jnana Ganga School.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Ms. Suma is with her daughter in Singapore, and therefore, not displaying the dolls at her home in Mysuru. However, she has brought some dolls as a gift to her six-year-old grand-daughter from Mysuru to kindle interest in the tradition at a young age.

“The doll tradition is on the wane, though a few youngsters have started keeping dolls because of doll shows and exhibitions organised during Dasara in Mysuru. It is fun and this engagement has to start from childhood. It has to be passed on from generations for keeping the tradition alive,” she feels.

Early preparations

In most households, the preparation for Bombe Habba starts at least a month before Dasara. The dolls need to be cleaned and arrangements like wooden platforms have to be done for displaying dolls. “I safely keep dolls in about 150 cartons. Safe keeping of dolls is equally important,” she explains.

Ms. Suma has a collection of dolls from across the country. She also has dolls collected from various countries during her tour. Not just dolls, she has a good collection of ornaments for dolls too.

Ms. Suma also inspires others by giving them dolls to continue with the tradition. Her arrangement of dolls on the theme of Dasara procession has the replica of the palace, the elephants, the Ambari and much more. The collection is so big that the theme alone needs a lot of space for the display.

Ms. Suma makes it a point to invite schoolchildren to get a glimpse of her doll collection as kids adore dolls. “Whenever I’m on a tour, I go in search of dolls. I try to avoid repetition. There are dolls from the traditions of various States in my collection,” she said, while speaking to The Hindu over phone from Singapore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT